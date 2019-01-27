8 Cats win heavyweight battle 71-63 over #9 Kansas

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - #8 Kentucky got double-doubles from PJ Washington, Reid Travis and Keldon Johnson in a 71-63 win over #9 Kansas on Saturday night in the SEC / Big 12 Challenge.
The Jayhawks (16-4)hit UK with a 12-0 run early to take a 16-6 lead. Kentucky hit just 3 of it’s first 19 shots.
They settled down by feeding Reid Travis inside. He scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half. The Cats got within 33-30 at the half.
Washington scored 14 of his 20 in the second half.
“PJ had a spirit about him,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “He had a spirit about him. He had a confidence about him. He let the game come. There was no tentativeness to how he played. I''ve been waiting for a year and a half for that."
Washington finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds.
After going 0-for-8 from three in the first half, Keldon Johnson made the first with 18:48 left in the game. It was one of three triples he hit in the second half. Johnson finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Travis had 18 and 12 boards. It was the first time that three Cats had double-doubles in the same game since John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Patrick Patterson did it on February 16, 2010.
Kentucky outrebounded Kansas 49-36.
The Cats wrap up a stretch of three straight games against ranked opponents a perfect 3-0. Wins at #14 Auburn, over #22 Mississippi State and now this one, have the college basketball world back on board. UK snapped a three game losing streak to the Jayhawks. The Cats lead the all-time series 23-9.
Kentucky (16-3, 6-1 SEC) visits Vanderbilt on Tuesday night at 9 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.