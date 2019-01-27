KSP conducting shooting investigation at Barren County Detention Center

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation has revealed that Matthew A. Stapleton, 26, of Columbia, Kentucky was arrested Saturday evening by Trooper Ricky Cross in Metcalfe County and was transported to the Barren County Detention Center. When Stapleton exited Trooper Cross’ patrol car, a physical altercation ensued between the two. Stapleton retrieved a handgun from his waistband and during the altercation, the handgun went off, hitting Stapleton.