KSP conducting shooting investigation at Barren County Detention Center

GLASGOW, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting at the Barren County Detention Center.
According to KSP, a preliminary investigation has revealed that Matthew A. Stapleton, 26, of Columbia, Kentucky was arrested Saturday evening by Trooper Ricky Cross in Metcalfe County and was transported to the Barren County Detention Center. When Stapleton exited Trooper Cross’ patrol car, a physical altercation ensued between the two. Stapleton retrieved a handgun from his waistband and during the altercation, the handgun went off, hitting Stapleton.
Stapleton was taken to TJ Sampson Hospital via ambulance and then flown to University of Louisville Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Trooper Cross was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave.
The investigation is ongoing by the KSP Critical Incident Response Team.
