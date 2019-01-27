No Durr, No Problem for Cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville women’s basketball team (19-1, 7-1) downed the visiting Pittsburgh Panthers 70-42. The No. 4 Cardinals eclipsed the Panthers (9-12, 0-7) behind 11 three-pointers.
Sophomore Dana Evans led the Cardinals in scoring with 16 points and tied a career-high with seven boards. The Indiana native drained a career-high four three-pointers along the way.
Junior Kylee Shook came off the bench and added 12 points and seven rebounds. Senior Sam Fuehring scored 10 points in 22 minutes.
UofL curbed the Panthers offensively, holding Pitt to 28 percent shooting from the field. Louisville controlled the offensive glass, tying a season-high 18 rebounds.
Head coach Jeff Walz praised the rebounding in the postgame.
“It was probably the best effort we put forth rebounding all year. It was really impressive,” Walz said. “We were finding someone, and we were putting a body on them.”
The Cards brushed off a blasé start to the first quarter by ripping off a 12-0 run. Seven second chance points helped distance UofL from Pittsburgh. Louisville held Pittsburgh to six points in the opening quarter, the fewest points allowed in a quarter all season.
Louisville’s badgering defense extended into the second quarter, holding Pitt scoreless for nearly seven minutes.
UofL limited Pitt to 12 points at the break, the lowest halftime mark of the season. The Cards held the Panthers to 3-of-21 shooting and forced 12 turnovers. Shook’s 10 points led the Cardinals.
Pittsburgh opened the third quarter on a 12-4 run while the Cardinals suffered a scoring drought. Three-pointers from Evans and redshirt freshman Lindsey Duvall regained moment for the Cardinals heading into the final quarter.
The teams exchanged blows in the fourth quarter as the Cards eased to a 28-point victory.
Louisville hosts No. 2 UConn Thursday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. in one of the marquee matches of the college basketball season. Walz is eager for the top-five match-up.
“They have great players and we have great players. Now it’s the matter of can you put the ball in the basket to stay up with them? Because they’re one of the best scoring teams in the country.” Walz said.