Adam Edelen officially enters 2019 Governor’s race

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - On Monday, Adam Edelen officially joined the 2019 race for Kentucky Governor.
Edelen and running mate Gill Holland announced their run just three weeks ago and, in a short time, have begun a movement to ensure every voice in Kentucky is heard.
“From the moment we entered this race, we knew that to win we couldn’t just run a campaign, we’d have to build a movement,” Edelen said. “That movement has started and it’s growing. As the only campaign not taking corporate PAC money, we are already thousands of people strong. It’s humbling, it’s exciting and it’s working.”
Edelen, the son of a tobacco farmer and native of Meade County and graduate of the University of Kentucky, has racked up a number of key endorsements from Democratic leaders across the state including State Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, former Kentucky Attorney General and Honorable Judge Fred Cowan (retired), Louisville Metro Council President David James, Lexington Councilmember Angela Evans and others. Additionally, the campaign’s early weeks have been buoyed by an extraordinary organizing effort that has already activated volunteers across Kentucky.
“The outpouring of support we’ve seen in the past few weeks has been extraordinary,” said candidate for Lieutenant Governor Gill Holland. “Offering the same safe, poll-tested ideas are not going to get Kentucky Democrats anything, except beat in November. If we’re going to move forward we’ve got to be willing to go out on a limb and talk straight with Kentucky. In the past three weeks we’ve already seen Kentucky Democrats are ready for something different.”
