Barge removal continues in Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Barge removal continues in the Ohio River.
As of Tuesday, the US Army Corps of Engineers tells WAVE 3 News five of the nine barges stranded in the Ohio River have been removed.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
- Recovery efforts begin to salvage sunken barges in Ohio River
- Barge salvage plan finalized
- Officials: Coal barges on McAlpine Dam have yet to cause serious environmental consequences
- Equipment arrives to retrieve sunken barges
- Salvage equipment coming to help recover 3 barges still stuck in Ohio River dam
- Coast Guard: Ship that hit Second Street bridge back in service
- REPORT: Boat that crashed into 2nd St. Bridge lost control on Ohio River before
- Six barges carrying coal have sunk into the Ohio River
- Additional barge sinks, larger problems lurk after Ohio River bridge crash
- Ohio River reopens after tugboat, coal barge accident
- 6 of 15 barges recovered after vessel crashes into Clark Memorial Bridge
- Police shut down Clark Memorial after barge runs into bridge
Due to high water, salvage activities have been suspended. Efforts will resume after the water levels go down.
The work comes after the Christmas day accident, when a towboat pushing 15 barges collided with the Clark Memorial Bridge.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.