Barge removal continues in Ohio River
The barges broke free from a tow boat after hitting the Second Street Bridge on Christmas day.
By Makayla Ballman | January 28, 2019 at 5:55 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 6:04 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Barge removal continues in the Ohio River.

As of Tuesday, the US Army Corps of Engineers tells WAVE 3 News five of the nine barges stranded in the Ohio River have been removed.

Due to high water, salvage activities have been suspended. Efforts will resume after the water levels go down.

The work comes after the Christmas day accident, when a towboat pushing 15 barges collided with the Clark Memorial Bridge.

