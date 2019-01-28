Behind the Forecast: Planes, power plants and precipitation

Steam from power or industrial plants rises into the atmosphere and evaporates, providing additional moisture to help with snowflake growth. As we saw in WAVE Country on Tuesday, January 15, just a little extra moisture can be enough to help with snow formation. Overcast skies showed the amount of low-level moisture prevalent across the area at the time. On this particular morning, the air coming from Big River Electric Coleman Power Station’s smokestacks near Tell City, IN provided enough extra moisture to help form a snow plume that stretched from Perry County, through Floyd County, and into the Louisville Metro thanks to winds out of the southwest. While only flurries flew in WAVE Country that day. Several inches to nearly a foot of snow have fallen in other scenarios.