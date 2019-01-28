BMX Bluegrass National rides in to Freedom Hall

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of BMX riders went head to head this weekend at Freedom Hall.
The 2019 USA BMX Bluegrass National, which attracts competitors from across the country, wrapped up Sunday afternoon. Races began Friday evening.
BMX racing, a type of off-road bicycle racing, features a dirt racing track made up of various rollers, jumps and a finish line.
The races have been taking place for decades, with riders of all ages taking part.
Though it’s competitive at the track, participants said it was all in good fun.
“On the track, no one’s family. No one’s teammates, none of that,” BMX rider Markwane Billingsley said. “But off the track, I mean, you see people walking around, hanging out, giggling, laughing, just having a fun time.”
With over 70,000 members racing at more than 300 tracks in North America, the American Bicycle Association (ABA), also known as USA BMX, which put on the event, is the world’s largest BMX racing organization. It was founded in 1977.
