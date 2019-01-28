Boone County man charged with sodomy

ERLANGER, KY (WAVE) - A Boone County, Kentucky man was arrested and charged with sodomy after it was reported that he sodomized a 14-year-old male juvenile.
According to police, Edward Hernandez, 21, admitted to committing the sexual act in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 27. Hernandez also admitted to nine additional acts of sodomy spanning over the past year involving the same juvenile victim. Police say Hernandez had a relationship with the victim’s parents.
Hernandez is also charged with drug possession, after police a glass pipe and a grinder with marijuana residue in his backpack.
Hernandez is currently lodged at the Boone County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond.
