Cards jump eight spots to No. 15 in AP poll

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a pair of ACC triumphs last week took UofL’s winning streak to five games, the Cards made the biggest leap among ranked teams in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Louisville (15-5, 6-1 ACC) jumped from 23rd last week to No. 15. The Cards are tied for first place with league heavyweights Virginia and Duke.
Kentucky had a big week of its own, claiming a 71-63 win over fellow blueblood Kansas in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge on Saturday. The Wildcats (16-3, 5-1 SEC), winners of six straight, moved up a spot to No. 7.
Following its blowout of West Virginia on Saturday, Tennessee held on to the No. 1 spot for the second straight week. The Volunteers have won 14 straight games and are 18-1 overall. The top six held steady this week, starting with Tennessee, then No. 2 Duke, Virginia, Gonzaga, Michigan and Michigan State.
Unranked last week, Purdue checked in at No. 17, and No. 24 Wisconsin and No. 25 Florida State also returned to the rankings.
Auburn (three straight losses), Iowa (0-2 last week) and Mississippi (0-2 last week) all fell out of the poll.
Kentucky visits Vanderbilt on Tuesday, and Louisville plays at Wake Forest on Wednesday.
