Cincinnati non-profit gives $1.2M to Fifth Third Center shooting victims

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Cincinnati non-profit committee is giving more than $1.2 million to the victims of the September Fifth Third Bank Tower shooting.
National Compassion Fund says they and the Fifth Third Foundation launched the Cincinnati Strong Victims Fund in October to raise money and provide resources for those affected by mass shootings.
Several of donations, including a $1 million jump start donation from Fifth Third Bank, have been collected since October resulting in $1,239,05.35, the foundation says.
The committee began distributing the money to 33 individuals in January.
“The Fifth Third Center shooting has been countered with a tremendous demonstration of compassion, resilience, support and generosity from people throughout the Greater Cincinnati region,” Chair of the Cincinnati Strong Victims Fund Steering Committee and Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for University of Cincinnati Health Kristen Hall Wevers said. “The Cincinnati Strong Victims Fund is one part of an ongoing continuum of care in response to the attack and is meant to help our community recover together.”
Gunman Omar Enrique Santa Perez killed three people and injured two others in the September shooting. Police shot and killed Santa Perez while responding to the shooting.
“People from all walks of life chose to honor the memory of those who were killed, and the indomitable spirit of those who survived, by contributing money for the benefit of the victims,” Wevers said. “I would like to especially thank Fifth Third Bank for their generosity and support of this important work.”
Donations can be send through the National Compassion Fund GoFundMe page.
"Our goal was to support the victims and their families as much as we could in a quick, efficient and fair manner,” Executive Director of the National Compassion Fund Jeff Dion said. “We know that the Cincinnati community is continuing to grieve and recover and that those impacted by this tragedy are in the best position to determine what is most beneficial for their healing. This fund empowers them to move forward and to regain the control that was taken from them on Sept. 6.”
