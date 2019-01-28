A comprehensive guideline for avoiding frostbite during extreme winter weather

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As arctic weather heads towards WAVE Country, it’s important to know what frostbite looks like, and how to avoid it.
Frostbite happens when the body is injured by freezing, leaving a loss of feeling and color in the body’s extremities, generally the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, finger and toes. Hypothermia, a situation where the body simply can’t warm itself up, often accompanies frostbite, and can lead to unconsciousness and even death.
According to the CDC, the risk of frostbite is highest for people who have reduced blood circulation, or simply do not dress properly for the weather.
At the first signs of redness or pain in any skin area, go inside or protect any exposed skin —frostbite may be beginning. Numbness, white or grayish-yellow skin or skin that feels unusually firm or waxy may indicate frostbite.
Hypothermia kicks in when the body begins to lose heat faster than it can be produced, making the victim unable to think clearly or move well. If the body temperature drops below 95 degrees, the situation is an emergency, requiring immediate medical attention.
Hypothermia is extremely dangerous because of how fast it can happen, sometimes affecting victims so quickly that they can’t do anything about it. Hypothermia is most likely at very cold temperatures, but it can occur even at cool temperatures (above 40°F) if a person becomes chilled from rain, sweat, or submersion in cold water.
The CDC offers these life-saving tips if you detect symptoms of frostbite or hypothermia from exposure:
If there is frostbite but no sign of hypothermia and immediate medical care is not available, proceed as follows:
- Get into a warm room as soon as possible.
- Unless absolutely necessary, do not walk on frostbitten feet or toes—this increases the damage.
- Immerse the affected area in warm—not hot—water. The temperature should be comfortable to the touch for unaffected parts of the body. Or, warm the affected area using body heat. For example, the heat of an armpit can be used to warm frostbitten fingers.
- Do not rub the frostbitten area with snow or massage it at all. This can cause more damage.
- Don’t use a heating pad, heat lamp, or the heat of a stove, fireplace, or radiator for warming. Affected areas are numb and can be easily burned.
In cases of hypothermia, first get the victim into a warm room or shelter.
- Remove any wet clothing.
- Warm the center of the body first—chest, neck, head, and groin—using an electric blanket, if available. Or use skin-to-skin contact under loose, dry layers of blankets, clothing, towels or sheets.
- Warm beverages can help increase the body temperature, but do not give alcoholic beverages. Do not try to give beverages to an unconscious person.
- After the body temperature increases, keep the person dry and wrapped in a warm blanket, including the head and neck.
- Get medical attention as soon as possible.
Taking preventive action is your best defense against having to deal with extreme cold-weather conditions. By preparing your home and car in advance for winter emergencies, and by observing safety precautions during times of extremely cold weather, you can reduce the risk of weather-related health problems.
