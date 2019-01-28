Day care employees honored for quick actions after fire destroys day care building

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s every parents worst nightmare: getting a phone call that something’s happened to your child. Thanks to the quick efforts of several day care workers on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, that phone call didn’t have to happen.
On Monday, Jan. 16, flames started ripping through the Southside Christian Childcare building on Blue Lick Road. The employees at the center were able to get all the children out and into the nearby Home Depot building while Okolona firefighters fought the flames.
On Monday, those employees were credited by the Okolona Fire Department for saving the lives of all the children inside the building. According to the Okolona Fire Department, the Southside Christian Childcare’s organization, leadership and accountability is a direct reflection of a well practice fire escape plan.
“Business, home, it doesn’t matter where...this is what we preach, other than life safety." said Jefferson County Fire spokesman Jordan Yuodis. "It’s on the side of our apparatus, its on pamphlets that we pass out, its on banners during fire prevention month, it is our message. The police department’s message is ‘Dont drink and drive’ our message is to have a fire safety plan. Today is a good example of a fire escape plan and it saved lives.”
All the employees received certificates of appreciation.
It’s still unclear what caused the fire.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.