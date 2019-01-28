Deep freeze across WAVE Country comes with risk of hypothermia

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Temperatures will drop to the lowest they’ve been all winter in WAVE Country in the coming week.
With wickedly cold temperatures on the way, frostbite and hypothermia are a real danger, and they happen more often than you think.
It happens any time there is a huge difference in the air temperature versus your body temperature, so, anytime your body loses more heat than it makes.
First, you start to shiver. Then, shivering gives way to drowsiness, numbness, confusion, shallow breathing, irregular heartbeat, slurred speech, and loss of coordination.
Next, the pain, numbness, and shivering actually stop. You go unconscious, and you could possibly die. It can all happen in 20 to 30 minutes, but with a predicted wind chill down to -17 degrees in Louisville, maybe a lot faster.
“It could be very deceptive,” said Dr. Abdul Haq.
He said you may think you’re okay once the pain goes away and you might even start to feel warm, but that is the critical point.
“You’re accelerating towards loss of limb and loss of digit, which would be a disaster,” said Haq.
You also may think alcohol keeps you warm, but it does the opposite, forcing blood flow to your skin. You may feel warm, but it actually lowers your core temperature.
“That leads to the onset of symptoms of hypothermia much quicker than when you’re not drunk,” said Haq.
Children and the elderly are most susceptible, but it can happen to anyone and you may not even realize it’s happening. Just limit all time outside and if you have to be out in the elements for a while, bundle up.
If you start to suspect hypothermia or frostbite the most important thing you can do is cover up and get inside. Then, of course, seek immediate medical attention.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.