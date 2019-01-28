FORECAST: Mild and cloudy before rain switches to snow tonight

ALERT DAYS
- TUESDAY (1/29/19)
- WEDNESDAY (1/30/19)
- THURSDAY (1/31/19)
ALERTS
- TODAY: Rain ending as snow Monday tonight into Tuesday morning
- WEDNESDAY: Lows in the single digits and wind chills 5-20 below zero.
- THURSDAY: Lows in the single digits to below zero.
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Temperatures are in the 20s this morning as clouds begin to push into the region.
Winds will gust to 30 to 40 mph today as highs soar into the low 50s.
A line of showers will push into southern Indiana during the late afternoon. That line will continue to move to the south and east during the evening. After 6 p.m., rain will begin to transition over to snow in our more northern counties as temperatures plummet. The warm ground will help to limit initial accumulations. Those south of the parkways will see one to two inches of snow while those further north see less than an inch.
Temperatures will plummet into the teens tonight; wind chills Tuesday morning will be in the single digits. Another front Tuesday night will reinforce the arctic air, bringing a few snow showers, dropping temperatures into the single digits and driving wind chills to below zero.
Wednesday's highs will struggle to reach the mid teens.
Thursday morning will be even more frigid will actual overnight lows near zero! Temperatures return to the 30s Friday with a slight chance of rain and snow.
FORECAST
TODAY: AM Clouds; Afternoon rain(60%); HIGH: 55°
TONIGHT: Rain to Snow (80%); Cold; LOW: 19°
TUESDAY: Light Snow (30%); Colder; HIGH: 25°
- ALERT DAY: Wind Chills well below zero Wednesday morning
