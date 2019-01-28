FORECAST: Mild and cloudy today, rain switches to snow tonight

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Temperatures are still chilly as of midday, but a southwesterly wind will transport milder air into the area this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s in most spots. Speaking of winds, they will gust at times over 30 MPH this afternoon and evening as the cold front approaches. While a few showers are possible into the afternoon, the best chance comes with the cold front late afternoon into the evening hours.