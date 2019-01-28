FORECAST: Mild and cloudy today, rain switches to snow tonight

ALERT DAYS
- TUESDAY (1/29/19)
- WEDNESDAY (1/30/19)
- THURSDAY (1/31/19)
ALERTS
- TODAY: Rain ending as snow Monday tonight into Tuesday morning.
- WEDNESDAY: Lows in the single digits and wind chills 5-20 below zero.
- THURSDAY: Lows in the single digits to below zero.
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Temperatures are still chilly as of midday, but a southwesterly wind will transport milder air into the area this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s in most spots. Speaking of winds, they will gust at times over 30 MPH this afternoon and evening as the cold front approaches. While a few showers are possible into the afternoon, the best chance comes with the cold front late afternoon into the evening hours.
After 6 p.m., rain will begin to transition over to snow in our more northern counties as temperatures plummet. The warm ground will help to limit initial accumulations. Those south of the Parkways could see one to potentially two inches of snow while those further north see less than an inch.
Temperatures will plummet into the teens tonight; wind chills Tuesday morning will be in the single digits. An Arctic front pushes in Tuesday night with a reinforcing shot of Arctic air. A few snow showers will accompany this front and very light accumulations are possible.
By Wednesday morning temperatures will drop into the single digits with wind chills well below zero. The thermometer won’t rise much during the day Wednesday, as highs struggle to get out of the lower teens. Thursday morning will be even more frigid will actual overnight lows near zero or below!
A warming trend begins on Friday when temperatures at least return to the 30s with a slight chance of rain and snow.
FORECAST
TODAY: Rain Late (60%), breezy and milder. HIGH: 53°
TONIGHT: Cold with rain changing to snow (80%). LOW: 19°
TUESDAY: Light snow (30%), colder. HIGH: 25°
