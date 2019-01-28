Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to attempted enticement

According to a plea agreement, between 2011 and 2012, Brandon Wood attempted to entice John Doe 1, who had not reached 18-years-old, to engage in sexual activity. Wood met Doe through the LMPD Explorers Program during a camp held in Bullitt County – where Wood was a counselor and sworn LMPD officer. Wood used social media to contact John Doe 1 after the camp. Those communications resulted in an attempt to entice the minor to engage in sexual activity.