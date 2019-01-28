Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to attempted enticement

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former LMPD officer at the center of the youth Explorer Program sexual assault case has pleaded guilty to attempted enticement.
According to a plea agreement, between 2011 and 2012, Brandon Wood attempted to entice John Doe 1, who had not reached 18-years-old, to engage in sexual activity. Wood met Doe through the LMPD Explorers Program during a camp held in Bullitt County – where Wood was a counselor and sworn LMPD officer. Wood used social media to contact John Doe 1 after the camp. Those communications resulted in an attempt to entice the minor to engage in sexual activity.
“The tragedy of the LMPD Explorer Program is that Mr. Wood and others used a well-intended program designed to recruit our finest young people into law enforcement service as a tool to exploit those same kids,” stated U.S Attorney Russell Coleman. “The United States looks forward to his sentencing to a term of years in federal prison.”
“Brandon Wood’s guilty plea is a testament to the FBI Louisville’s Public Corruption Civil Rights Task Force’s hard work. The FBI and its task force partners, Louisville Metro Police Department and the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, are dedicated to preserving the integrity of our governmental institutions,” said FBI SAC James Robert Brown Jr. “Whether that be law enforcement or elected officials, no one is above the law.”
The attempted enticement charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years’ imprisonment, a maximum fine of $250,000.00, followed by no less than 5 years and could be up to a life term of Supervised Release.
Formal sentencing is set for May 6 at 10 a.m.
