Goodwood Brewing raises glass to good news following government shutdown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The deal to end the Government shutdown is not only great news for federal workers, but also for area businesses who needed government approvals for products. Without them, their bottom line was set up to take a hit.
Goodwood Brewing Company on East Main Street is among them.
The company has two new beers and a line of spirits that needs federal approval, so the end to the shutdown is a major relief.
“It’s pretty exciting stuff around here,” said Goodwood Brewing Company CEO Ted Mitzlaff, as he showed off the Main Street Taproom expansion.
The new room boasts Championship UofL and UK floors as tables and it’s ready to go for more live music and events. This spring, they’re also opening a Taproom in Frankfort. But, most of the excitement is focused on three new products that the government shutdown had in limbo.
“We applied for several federal licenses right before the holidays,” Mitzlaff explained.
Goodwood needed approval from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau for a new IPA and its El Gozador, a hemp Gose finished in Tequila Barrels. Without the federal license to put it in cans, they can’t sell them outside the state of Kentucky, even though Goodwood already distributes in 14 states.
“It was a little concerning," Mitzlaff said. "Not only from a revenue standpoint, it freezes our growth. Once we get the federal approval then we can apply to each one of the 14 states.”
That in itself takes several additional weeks.
“So in the meantime, we have product that’s fermenting and will be ready so the beer and yeast won’t wait, once it’s ready, it’s ready," said Mitzlaff. “It doesn’t care if the government is open or not.”
The company also needs a federal wholesalers license for its new line of spirits.
The deal to reopen the government is also huge for that line because it includes bourbon, rye and possibly gin and vodka.
The bourbon itself has quite a story. Remember the rickhouse collapse in Bardstown?
“We were able to procure a fair amount that was salvaged,” Mitzlaff said,” It’s wonderful, it’s 12 year-old (product) and we finished it in our used beer barrels, so we have stout barrels, walnut brown barrels and brandy barrels, so this will be our first release."
So, how long before you can try it all? Pre-shutdown, the company was in the final federal review stages for the products. Now, maybe a week or two depending on the government’s backlog.
