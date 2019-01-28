Hardin County traffic stop leads to drug arrests

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A traffic stop on Sunday afternoon on Interstate 65 in Hardin County has landed two Frankfort residents in jail on several drug charges.
Kentucky State Police pulled Deqontay L. Dunnaway, 30, and Adria B. Shouse, 26, over just before 1 p.m. due to speeding. When the trooper made contact with Dunnaway and Shouse, he noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and KSP troopers located cocaine and various pills believed to be ecstasy.
Dunnaway is charged with speeding, operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license; trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree drug unspecified; trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree cocaine; possession of open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle, improper lane usage and drug paraphernalia.
Shouse is charged with trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree drug unspecified; trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Both are loged in the Hardin County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.