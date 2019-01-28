Hardin County traffic stop leads to drug arrests

Kentucky State Police pulled Deqontay L. Dunnaway, 30, and Adria B. Shouse, 26, over just before 1 p.m. due to speeding. When the trooper made contact with Dunnaway and Shouse, he noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and KSP troopers located cocaine and various pills believed to be ecstasy.