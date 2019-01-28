How to avoid scammers this tax season

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - As WAVE Country residents begin to file their state and federal income taxes, Attorney General Andy Beshear is reminding Kentucky residents not to fall for scams, which will increase this tax season.
Beshear said tax season scams typically involve scammers pretending to be an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agent who claims they need to verify the victim’s personal and financial information over the phone or claims that the victim owes back taxes.
Once the scammer has the victim’s information, they can steal tax returns and other funds by changing the deposit to a reloadable money card.
“Tax season last year was the busiest time for staff in my office who handle scam reports, and this year I want to ensure Kentuckians are prepared for the barrage of scam calls that may not slow down until April,” Beshear said. “It is not only IRS scams that increase during tax season, but con artists also try to take advantage of Kentuckians’ interactions with other local, state and federal agencies.”
Beshear’s office recommends following these tips to avoid falling victim to scammers:
- Never share any personal or financial information over the phone.
- Know that the IRS, and other local, state and federal agencies, will never call and request money over the phone, or ask you to send money via wire transfer, cash or gift cards.
- If you receive a call from someone pretending to be with a local, state or federal agency, hang-up and independently verify the correct number and dial it.
If you believe you have been a victim of a tax return theft, Kentuckians can contact the IRS directly at 800-908-4490 and the Kentucky Department of Revenue at 502-564-4581.
The filing deadline for individual income tax returns is Monday, April 15, 2019.
