How to pick the best bed sheets

And some people can be obsessive about their sheets, demanding a high thread count or certain name brand. But new research from Consumer Reports suggest that a higher thread count may not necessarily give you a better night’s sleep. Consumer Reports researcher Haniya Rae says, “We had really great sheets in our rating that have 300 thread counts and we had really poor sheets in our ratings that had 1,000 thread counts. Some of the cheapest sheets might be lower to the bottom of our rating but there are also some that are several hundred dollars toward the bottom of our rating.”