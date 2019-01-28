Kentucky State goes to NFL to find its new head coach

(WAVE) - Charlie Jackson is the new football coach at Kentucky State.
Jackson spent the last two seasons as a defensive assistant coach with the Atlanta Falcons. Prior to that role, Jackson served in lower-profile capacities with the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, St. Louis Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
Jackson, 42, also has college coaching experience that includes stops at Colorado and UCLA.
“I am ecstatic to accept the head football coach position at Kentucky State,” Jackson said. “My minimum standard is graduating student-athletes, but I am extremely encouraged to know that achieving excellence, across the board, with regard to the student-athlete experience, is a priority for this administration.”
Jackson played at Air Force, where the Falcons won their conference in 1998.
“Every member of our football operation will demonstrate an all-consuming mindset to maximize his or her God-given potential, and we will do the same as a team,” Jackson said.
“Coach Jackson’s impressive mentorship of students on and off the field aligns with our belief of developing the whole person,” KSU President M. Christopher Brown II said. “He recognizes that we are not just interested in winning football games, but we are fully committed to building a championship program and addressing the campus-wide ambition to reclassify with the NCAA in the near future.”
