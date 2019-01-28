Kentucky State University hires former Atlanta Falcons assistant coach

“Every member of our football operation will demonstrate an all-consuming mindset to maximize his or her God-given potential, and we will do the same as a team,” Jackson said. “I am ecstatic to accept the head football coach position at Kentucky State. President Brown and Athletic Director Etienne Thomas speak my language. My minimum standard is graduating student-athletes, but I am extremely encouraged to know that achieving excellence, across the board, with regard to the student-athlete experience, is a priority for this administration.”