Kentucky State University hires former Atlanta Falcons assistant coach

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State University has announced its new head football coach.
Charlie Jackson, an assistant coach for the Atlanta Falcons in their 2017 and 2018 campaigns, has been named the University’s new coach.
Jackson says his goal for Kentucky State University football is simple: to compete against perfection.
“Every member of our football operation will demonstrate an all-consuming mindset to maximize his or her God-given potential, and we will do the same as a team,” Jackson said. “I am ecstatic to accept the head football coach position at Kentucky State. President Brown and Athletic Director Etienne Thomas speak my language. My minimum standard is graduating student-athletes, but I am extremely encouraged to know that achieving excellence, across the board, with regard to the student-athlete experience, is a priority for this administration.”
Jackson’s background includes multiple defensive coaching roles with the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos, as well as coaching fellowships with the Atlanta Falcons and St. Louis Rams. He also served as a college scout for the Seattle Seahawks organization. He has collegiate experience at Colorado, UCLA, Utah State, Buffalo, and the United States Air Force Academy.
