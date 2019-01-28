Laurel County woman found dead in driveway died of hypothermia

LAUREL COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A woman who was found dead in her driveway last week died of hypothermia, the Laurel County coroner confirms.
Glynda Smith, 72, was found beside her vehicle the morning of Jan. 20. It reportedly happened just after 11:30 a.m. at a home on Fisherman Island Road about 7 miles west of London. A neighbor was reportedly driving down the road when they noticed her on the ground.
Deputies weren’t sure if Smith’s death was the result of a fall, or if it was weather related. Deputies noted the driveway was slick with patches of ice. They say her face had a cut and scratches on it as well.
