Lexington Police break ground on new K9 facility

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - The Lexington Police Department and city officials broke ground on a new 3,800 square-foot facility for the Canine Unit on Monday.
“Just like their human counterparts, our K9 officers work and train each day to keep Lexington safe,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “This new, long-awaited kennel will allow the Canine Unit to expand, while providing a more comfortable and efficient space for officers.”
The new kennel will replace the existing kennel currently houses 12 of the 13 police canines. The 13th canine in the unit stays at its handler’s home.
“The Lexington Police Canine Unit was the first of its kind in Kentucky, and our current facility is showing its age,” Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said. “In recent years, we’ve had to rely on space heaters in the winter to keep the dogs’ water bowls from freezing. The new facility will be less stressful for the dogs and hopefully extend their length of service.”
Construction plans for the new facility call for 20 individual kennels. Decrease visual contact between the dogs is a key part of the construction plans, as visual stimulus in a kennel can lead to excessive activity and injuries. The new building will also include larger office space, dedicated rooms for veterinary care and food storage, and a locker room with a shower.
Construction is expected to be complete this fall.
