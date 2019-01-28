Louisville program files taxes for free

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some families in Louisville can get their taxes filed for free.
Mayor Greg Fischer announced the opening of free tax preparation services across the city on Monday.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and AARP provide free federal, state income tax preparation and information about the new tax law. To qualify a household needs to have earned less than $64,000 in 2018.
Last year more than 200 volunteers, like Deathra Shipley, helped process more than 14,000 returns.
“[We] help them with savings and give them that comfort,” Shipley said. “Sometimes when people hear IRS they get terrified. We help them through the process.”
Fischer said the goal of the volunteer tax superheroes is to make sure people get back all the money they are supposed to. Volunteers will also check if someone qualifies for the earned income tax credit. Last year’s credit was on average $2,500 but the IRS says 20 percent of people did not claim their money.
Help is available at 17 sites across the city. The locations are listed below:
- Americana Community Center, 4801 Southside Dr.
- Bates Community Development, 1228 Jackson St.
- Louisville Urban League.. 1535 W. Broadway
- Portland Promise Center, 1831 Baird St.
- Salt and Light Community Development, 3025 Gerald Dr.
- Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane
- United Crescent Hill Ministries, 150 State St.
- Wesley House Community Services, 5114 Preston Hwy.
Additional locations are scheduled to open Feb. 1:
- Buechel Park Baptist Church, 2403 Hikes Lane
- Central Government Center, 7201 Outer Loop
- Clifton Christian Church, 131 Vernon Ave.
- East Government Center, 200 Juneau Dr.
- Iroquois Branch Library, 601 W Woodlawn Ave.
- Jeffersontown Senior Center, 10631 Watterson Trail
- Lyndon Baptist Church, 8025 New LaGrange Rd.
- Portland Branch Library, 3305 Northwestern Parkway
- Southwest Government Center, 7219 Dixie Hwy.
