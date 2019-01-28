Mike Hartnett

Mike has been a weekend sports anchor for WAVE 3 News since 1996 and has been seen on Louisville television for 35 years.
He grew up in Louisville and is a graduate of Western Kentucky University.
Mike has played a vital role in WAVE News' award-winning coverage of thoroughbred racing, including the station’s many hours of live Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby broadcasts. His expertise on this sport ranks second to none in the Louisville TV market. Over the years, he has also covered racing for ESPN and the Breeders' Cup.
Mike has three daughters, a son and a grandson.
