Old Cardinal Stadium seats now available for purchase

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL fans can now own a unique piece of Louisville history.
Old Cardinal Stadium is going to come down, some of the work has already started. But those who sat in the seats there, can now take one home. Seats from the iconic Old Cardinal Stadium will be sold to the public starting on Monday, January 28.
The venue was the site of the first Thunder Over Louisville, home to the Louisville Redbirds, and hosted several big-name musical acts over the years. It opened in 1956 but, over the years time took its toll. An inspection back in 2013 uncovered mold, unsupported seating and water damage. Last year, around $6 million was allocated for demolition work. Demolition of the old Cardinal Stadium is going to take three to four months to complete.
Seats will be available for purchase through Friday, Feb. 8th. They come in a variety of number combinations and colors include red, green and yellow. The seats are $50 each.
Payment is due immediately and all sales are final. The seats will be available for purchase on the Kentucky Venues website. For information on how to purchase, a seat, click here.
