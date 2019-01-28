Old Cardinal Stadium seats now available for purchase

The venue was the site of the first Thunder Over Louisville, home to the Louisville Redbirds, and hosted several big-name musical acts over the years. It opened in 1956 but, over the years time took its toll. An inspection back in 2013 uncovered mold, unsupported seating and water damage. Last year, around $6 million was allocated for demolition work. Demolition of the old Cardinal Stadium is going to take three to four months to complete.