Pastor who led Louisville church for 30+ years dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who led a Louisville church for more than 30 years died.
Dr. Pastor Thomas Vaughn Walker was the senior pastor of First Gethsemane Baptist Church, located at 1159 Algonquin Parkway.
The church posted on Facebook about his death on Sunday.
Walker posted on the church’s page on Jan. 17 and said he was ill and asked for prayers.
Walker had served as the senior pastor of First Gethsemane Baptist Church since 1984, according to his biography on the church’s website. He also served as senior professor of Black Church Studies and supervisor of the Black Church Leadership Doctor of Ministry and Doctor of Education Ministries programs at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Rev. Keith Bush was appointed as the minister-in-charge.
