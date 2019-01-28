Person in critical condition following crash on Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One person is in critical condition following a crash on Taylorsville Road.
The crash happened on Taylorsville Road at Routt Road around 7:45 a.m. Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Mitchell said a driver going westbound on Taylorsville Road and rear-ended another vehicle, which pushed the first vehicle into a car in front of it. When the front car was hit it went into the eastbound lanes and crashed into another vehicle, which caused another multi-car collision.
Three people were taken to area hospitals. The driver who police said caused the initial crash was listed in critical condition.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigation the crash.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.