Police: Shoplifter used pepper spray on employees of 2 Louisville stores

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was arrested on two warrants months after police said she pepper sprayed people as she shoplifted from two area stores.
Police executed a warrant and arrested Kiera L. Conn, 26, at her home on Sunday night.
The warrant states that on Oct. 19, 2018, Conn was at the Target in Middletown when police said she tried to steal from the store.
Police said she pushed a cart full of merchandise, including detergent and clothing, past the registers and toward the door without paying, according to the warrant. When a loss prevention officer tried to stop her, the warrant says she struggled with the man before spraying him in the face with pepper spray.
Conn then made it out the door with some of the stolen goods and got into a waiting vehicle, police said. When the loss prevention officer tried to follow her, a passenger in the car also pepper sprayed him, the warrant states.
Some of the merchandise was recovered, but police estimated Conn got away with about $500 worth of goods.
The event was captured on surveillance video and the victim was able to identify Conn.
Another warrant described a similar theft the next day in which police said Conn was also involved. That robbery happened at Family Dollar on West Jefferson Street in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood.
Police said Conn was waiting outside while a co-defendant pushed a cart with about $500 worth of goods outside without paying. As two store employees tried to stop that person, the warrant says Conn pepper sprayed both people. At that point, her co-defendant was detained and arrested but Conn fled, according to the warrant.
Video surveillance at Family Dollar helped police identify Conn. Police said employees of both the Target and Family Dollar were familiar with Conn from previous shoplifting attempts.
On Sunday, Conn was arrested and charged with one count of robbery, first degree and one count of robbery, second degree. Both are felony charges.
Conn is currently being held in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a $10,000 cash bond. She’s due in court on Tuesday, Jan. 29.
