Racial, sexual graffiti removed at Oldham County High School

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Oldham County High School officials and Oldham County police are investigating a weekend incident in which two people were seen on surveillance video painting racial and sexual graffiti on a school building.
The Oldham County school district said in a statement that two people were seen in the video vandalizing an exterior wall on the back side of Oldham County High School, but the dark hoodies they were wearing has so far made it difficult to identify the perpetrators.
In addition to the graffiti, the vandals also painted the names of two school assistant principals.
The incident took place between 1:40 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Saturday, the statement said.
District officials were made aware of the incident Saturday afternoon, and a maintenance crew painted over the graffiti a short time later. The maintenance workers also power-washed the brick veneer on Sunday and were scheduled to use a permanent acid-wash remover on Monday.
The district said it will work with police “to make sure the perpetrators are prosecuted to the full extent of that law, and if the perpetrators are found to be students, they will also be disciplined to the full extent of board policy.”
This story will be updated.
