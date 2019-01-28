Rep. Comer weighs in on Bevin’s run, says ‘Kentucky deserves better’

WASHINGTON, DC (WAVE) - Republican Rep. James Comer has released a statement weighing in on Gov. Matt Bevin’s decision to seek re-election.
Earlier this month, Comer said he would run if Bevin didn’t file for re-election. But Bevin chose to run again earlier this week.
On Sunday, the Kentucky lawmaker posted to social media, thanking the “thousands of people across Kentucky that have messaged” encouraging him to run for governor.
But, he said, “As I told everyone who I spoke privately with, I have zero desire to run against a multi-millionaire incumbent governor in a primary regardless of how unpopular he was.”
Comer also said in part:
“Kentucky deserves better than a Governor who belittles anyone with disagrees with him, who has not set foot in many of our desperate rural communities, who has zero accessibility to most of Kentucky’s elected officials and who has spent more time traveling outside Kentucky than getting to experience the uniqueness and greatness of Kentucky and its people.”
Comer ran for the Republican nomination against Bevin in 2015 and lost by fewer than 100 votes.
Comer said Tuesday that his papers to file to run for governor are “ready to go” if Bevin decides not to run again and that Governor Matt Bevin’s numbers “are really bad" in an interview with the Gray Washington D.C. Bureau, WKYT reports.
In the interview, Comer also said people across Kentucky have been calling him and urging him to run for governor--some encouraging him to run even if Bevin does seek re-election.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.