Six area high school teams crack the AP Top 10

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three boys teams and three girls teams are ranked in the AP Top 10 this week.
^BOYS=
†Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
†1. Scott Co. (12) 23-1 129 1
†2. John Hardin (1) 23-0 105 3
†3. Lou. Trinity - 17-6 87 2
†4. University Heights - 21-3 83 5
†5. Cov. Catholic - 17-5 73 4
†6. Lou. Waggener - 19-3 60 6
†7. Cooper - 18-3 38 9
†8. South Laurel - 21-2 30 10
†9. Campbell Co. - 15-4 23 8
†10. Lex. Henry Clay - 19-4 16 NR
¶ Others receiving votes: Collins 13. McCracken County 10. Graves Co. 9. Lex. Christian 8. Mayfield 5. Madisonville-North Hopkins 4. Hazard 4. Lou. Ballard 4. Woodford Co. 3. Elliott Co. 3. Danville 2. Shelby Valley 2. Lou. Seneca 2. Knox Central 1. Bowling Green 1. <
^GIRLS=
†Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
†1. Conner (9) 21-1 111 1
†2. Scott Co. (1) 22-1 97 2
†3. Elizabethtown (1) 20-4 69 4
†4. Boyd Co. (1) 17-3 68 5
†5. Ryle - 19-4 63 3
†6. Lou. Male - 14-4 54 8
†7. Lou. Sacred Heart - 15-6 43 7
†7. Lincoln Co. - 17-3 43 6
†9. Highlands - 20-4 31 9
†10. Webster Co. - 22-3 20 10
¶ Others receiving votes: North Laurel 13. Graves Co. 8. Lou. Butler 8. Owensboro Catholic 8. South Laurel 6. Murray 4. Lou. Eastern 4. Boyle Co. 4. Lou. Christian Academy 2. Harlan County 2. Bowling Green 1. Marshall Co. 1. <
¶
¶ All AP member subscribers are eligible to vote in the polls. This week’s voters include: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.
