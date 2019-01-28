SnowTALK! Monday Edition

Timing....the “moisture" front moves in this evening with rain to snow. Brief accumulations still on the table but amounts look limited. Just watch for slick spots to develop overnight. The “cold” front portion arrives Tuesday afternoon and it will try to squeeze out what moisture is left in the form of snow showers. The wind will blow most of it around creating more of a visibility issue than accumulations. The core of the cold then moves in for Wednesday and Thursday. Cloud cover and wind speed will determine actual temps and wind chills during this period.