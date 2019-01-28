Teens arrested after thrown rock hits sheriff’s deputy, cruiser

BOYLE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Two teens are facing charges in Boyle County after police say they threw a large rock that crashed through a police cruiser and hit a sheriff’s deputy.
According to the Boyle County sheriff, a deputy was investigating reports of someone throwing rocks at passing semis on Lexington Street in the Old Bridge area, when one came through the deputy’s windshield early Sunday morning.
The deputy was hit in the face, causing him to loose control of his cruiser, flipping it on the side, and crashing it.
That deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The teens face several charges, including assault of a police officer, criminal mischief, and leaving the scene of an accident.
They’re currently being held at a facility in Adair County.
