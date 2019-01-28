UofL women move up to #3, set for showdown with #2 UConn

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After #1 Notre Dame was upset at North Carolina on Sunday there was a shake up in the Associated Press Women’s Top 25. The Irish fell four sports to #5. The new #1 is Baylor and the both UConn and UofL moved up.
The Cards (19-1) host the Huskies (18-1) on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.
Here is the poll with first place vote in parentheses. Two voters had UofL #1 on their ballot. Kentucky dropped four spots to #19 after a loss at #6 Mississippi State on Sunday.
RecordPtsPrv
1. Baylor (24) 17-1 695 2
2. UConn (2) 18-1 670 3
3. Louisville (2) 19-1 630 4
4. Oregon 19-1 606 5
5. Notre Dame 19-2 604 1
6. Mississippi St. 19-1 565 7
7. NC State 20-0 541 8
8. Stanford 17-2 488 6
9. Oregon St. 17-3 460 9
10. Marquette 18-3 452 10
11. Maryland 18-2 427 11
12. Texas 17-3 374 12
13. Iowa 16-4 338 17
14. Utah 18-1 282 21
15. Gonzaga 19-2 269 18
16. South Carolina 13-5 265 19
17. Rutgers 16-4 256 14
18. Syracuse 16-4 253 13
19. Kentucky 17-4 222 15
20. Texas A&M 16-4 142 24
21. Arizona St. 14-6 127 16
22. Michigan St. 15-5 109 23
23. Iowa St. 15-5 106 20
24. Florida St. 17-3 73 22
25. BYU 17-3 47 -
Others receiving votes: Miami 34, Drake 30, South Dakota 10, Missouri 7, DePaul 7, New Mexico 4, California 2, Clemson 2, Rice 1, UCF 1, Minnesota 1.
