WAVE 3 News launches new newscast starting Monday, Jan. 28

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Getting all the latest news, weather and traffic just got a little easier, with WAVE 3 News at Three.
WAVE 3 News anchor Shannon Cogan and Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned will co-host the station’s newly-launched newscast, which will air every Monday through Friday, at 3 p.m. WAVE 3 News at Three is the station’s initiative to meet the rapidly-growing demand from viewers for more local news.
“We’ve bolstered our original content throughout the day on all of our digital platforms and wanted to do it as well on our television platform,” WAVE 3 News Vice-President and General Manager Ken Selvaggi said. “This newscast reflects our commitment to be More. Local. Now.”
WAVE 3 News is the only station in the area offering local news, weather and traffic at this convenient time.
“Viewers have never had an option for live, local television in the mid-afternoon, and we’re excited to fill that gap, ” said News Director Bill Shory. “In addition to news, traffic, and weather, we’ll be bringing viewers some new kinds of segments we think they’ll really enjoy.”
Monday’s announcement reflects WAVE 3 News’ commitment to providing more local news, weather, traffic and sports to viewers across multiple platforms.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.