‘Black Panther’ is returning to theaters for free and we’re screaming ‘WAKANDA FOREVER!’

(WIS) - Just one year after it dominated box offices across the globe and made its impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther will be returning the U.S. theatres for one week in February.
The highly-regarded film, starring Chadwick Boseman as the titular character, will return to 250 AMC locations for two showings a day from Feb. 1-7.
In a Monday news release from Disney, the Academy Award-nominated and Screen Actor’s Guild award-winning movie will return as a kick-off for Black History month.
“Black Panther is groundbreaking for many reasons, including the rich diversity of voices behind its success,” said Robert A. Iger, chairman, and chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Company. “The story also showcases the power of knowledge to change the world for the better, and the importance of ensuring everyone has access to it. We’re proud to provide thousands of free screenings of Black Panther in hopes it will continue to inspire audiences and to support UNCF with a $1.5 million grant to make the dream of higher education a reality for more students.”
In addition, The Walt Disney Company will also give $1.5 million in support of the United Negro College Fund, the largest and most effective minority education organization in the U.S.
Black Panther, the global cultural phenomenon that shattered box office records and finished first at the North American box office in 2018, picked up seven Oscar® nominations, including Best Picture, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Original Music Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing. The film was honored at last night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, earning two Actor® awards, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
For free tickets to the Black Panther showings and a list of AMC participating theaters, visit WeTicketIt.com/BlackPanther.
