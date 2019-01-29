Cities, organizations open emergency shelters amid extreme cold

An emergency warming station has opened for those living on the streets
By Makayla Ballman | January 29, 2019 at 3:49 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 8:02 PM

KENTUCKY (WAVE) - Due to the extreme cold forecasted for this week, several cities and organizations in WAVE Country are opening emergency shelters and warming stations.

The city of Hillview has opened a warming station at the Hillview Government Center, located at 283 Crestwood Lane, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Anyone in need of a warm place after those hours should call 502-376-6668.

In Meade County, a warming station has been set up at Meade County General Baptist Church, located at 2880 New Highland Church Road, in Brandenburg.

Taylor County Judge Executive Barry Smith has opened the Taylor County Courthouse for emergency use Tuesday night. Anyone out in the cold is encouraged to seek shelter there.

In southern Indiana, Haven House Shelter, located at 1727 Green Street in Jeffersonville is open 24/7.

Jesus Cares At Exit 0, located at 403 West Maple Street in Jeffersonville, will be open until Friday, Feb. 2 at 9 a.m.

The Salvation Army, at 2300 Green Valley Road in New Albany, will be open until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Free TARC rides are being offered to and from the shelter. Check in lasts until 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

