Employer symposium for workers in recovery held in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Tuesday, more than 50 business employers attended a symposium for workers in recovery.
The main focus was the encouragement of businesses hiring workers who are recovering from addiction.
“Many businesses already recognize the benefits for everyone involved, but others still aren’t quite sure what steps they should take,” said House Democratic Whip Joni Jenkins, who co-founded the opioid task force with state Rep. McKenzie Cantrell.
Jenkins says the opportunity for someone in recovery to offered a job by someone who knows and understands their journey, could be life changing.
“If there is anything we’ve learned with the opioid epidemic, it’s that there are no easy answers,” Rep. Jenkins said. “The only way to counter it is by coming up with real-world solutions and then doing the hard work to make them successful. This symposium is very much part of that effort.”
The event was co-hosted by the South Louisville Opioid Task Force and the Southwest Dream Team.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.