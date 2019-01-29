FORECAST: Flurries, light snow before arctic air rushes in

ALERT DAYS
- TONIGHT (1/29/19)
- WEDNESDAY (1/30/19)
- THURSDAY (1/31/19)
ALERTS
- WEDNESDAY: WIND CHILL ADVISORY - single digit lows & wind chills 5 - 20 below zero.
- THURSDAY: Lows in the single digits to below zero.
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Flurries are flying across parts of WAVE Country this morning as temperatures sit in the teens with wind chills in the single digits.
Clouds will decrease through the morning as temperatures creep into the 20s. They return this evening as another cold front slides through.
The frontal passage will bring scattered snow showers to the area; minimal accumulations, if any, are expected. The front will open the door for arctic air to rush into WAVE Country; overnight lows will fall in the single digits.
Wind chills Wednesday morning will range from 5 to 20 below zero. Highs on Wednesday will struggle to reach the mid teens.
Even colder air arrives early Thursday as temperatures fall to near zero. Some light snow will fall late Thursday into early Friday with that snow transitioning to rain as temperatures rise Friday. Highs gradually increase as the week ends, from the 20s on Thursday to 30s on Friday and near 50 on Saturday.
FORECAST
TODAY: AM flurries; Colder; HIGH: 26°
TONIGHT: ALERT DAY; Light Snow; Mostly Cloudy; Frigid; LOW: 6°
WEDNESDAY ALERT DAY: Few snow showers (20%); Bitter cold; HIGH: 11° (AM wind chills -5 to -20)
IN THE APP
- Hour-by-Hour rain and snow chances
- Traffic Map: Updated with the latest incidents and delays
- ALERT DAY: Wind Chills well below zero Wednesday morning
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.