Gaudio returns to Wake Forest as UofL assistant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It will be an emotional night for Dino Gaudio.
“There will be, there will be a lot of emotions for me going back,”Gaudio said. He was a Wake Forest assistant coach from 2001 to 2007. Chris Mack was also on the staff in Winston-Salem from 2001 to 2004. They worked for Skip Prosser.
“He tragically passed away from an unexpected heart attack and then I became the head coach,” Gaudio said. “Two of my daughters graduated from the school, it’s a great academic institution, one of the top academic institutions in the entire county, so there will, there will a lot of emotion for me going back,.”
Gaudio was the Wake Forest head coach from 2007-2010, compiling a 61-31 record that included a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances. His 2008-09 team started the season 16-0.
After his dismissal, Gaudio spent seven seasons as an analyst for ESPN. He was coaxed back into coaching by Mack last spring.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t say what a great job Chris Mack is doing. When we got this job in April, we had seven guys on scholarship, thinking about what this year could bring. Chris has done a terrific job with the kids on the court, off the court. His messages in the locker room, it’s just been a great year so far.”
The #15 Cards and Wake Forest tip off at 8 p.m. Wednesday night. You can watch the game live on WAVE 3 News.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.