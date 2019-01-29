Hearing held for Shepherdsville man charged with child sexual abuse

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bond has been reduced for the Bullitt County Public Schools custodian charged with child sex abuse.
Kentucky State Police arrested Jessie Bray, 51, of Shepherdsville, on January 21. An arrest warrant says that Bray had sexual contact with the victim, who was 13 or 14 at the time, during a period between August 2014 and August 2016.
The school district says the contact happened off school property.
In court, Bullitt District Judge Jennifer Porter found there was sufficient evidence for probable cause and waived the case to the grand jury.
Bray, whose bond was lowered from $20,000 to $10,000 cash, has been released from the Bullitt County Detention Center.
According to BCPS, Bray is suspended without pay.
