Ice, pain and a ‘Red Dragon:’ Firefighters brace for the cold

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In single digit temperatures, water freezes in seconds. Hands can feel the pain in minutes.
With bitter cold on the way, Jefferson County Fire spokesman Jordan Yuodis spent Monday evening preparing and recalling memories of frostbite.
“Initially the pain is miserable,” Yuodis said. “But eventually you get to a point where you’re so cold, you’re numb.”
A full day before the arrival of arctic air that could push lows close to zero degrees, Yuodis said water tanks on trucks have been drained to prevent frozen pipes and TARC is prepared to send a heated bus to the scene of a fire so firefighters can thaw out.
A device called the “Red Dragon” has also been pulled out of storage.
“The Red Dragon is used to thaw out fire hydrants,” Yuodis said. “A lot of times, we get to the hydrants this time of year, they’re freezing, we can’t get water out of them.”
The Red Dragon resembles a flame thrower. It is a propane tank connected to a hand-held rod that emits a flame.
The device can also melt hazardous ice.
Yuodis said firefighters can become caked with ice, even stuck to their equipment.
“I’m leaning up against the ladder,” Yuodis said, “spraying the hose or whatever and the next thing you know when I pull back, in a matter of 10 to 15 minutes I’m frozen to the ladder.”
Yuodis said gear designed to protect from fire is not as effective in protecting from the cold, water and the ice. He carries a bag with a change of clothes and a dry bath towel.
“You’d be amazed how warm this can keep you,” Yuodis said. “Anything that is dry is your friend on a night like (Tuesday) night.”
