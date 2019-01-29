JCPS to host 2 job fairs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools will hold two job fairs to fill various positions.
On Feb. 1, the district will be looking to fill positions including full-time and substitute teaching, classroom assistant, cafeteria, clerical and custodial at the Camp Edwards Education Complex, located at 701 S. Hancock Street, from 1 to 4 p.m.
On Feb. 6, the district is looking to hire bus drivers. Those interested in driving a JCPS bus must meeting following requirements and bring the following items to the C.B. Young Jr. Service Center, located at 3001 Crittenden Drive, from 1 to 5 p.m.
- Must be at least 21 years old
- Must have a valid driver’s license
- Bring I-9 identification (birth certificate or social security card)
- Bring GED, high school diploma or college transcripts (official)
- Bring voided check for direct deposit and check for background check.
People who are interested can learn more about the positions or fill out an application by clicking here.
