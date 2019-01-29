5 juveniles accused of destroying property in Okolona

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Five juveniles have been arrested for causing major destruction to property in Okolona.
Several residents had their mail boxes smashed, cars stolen and other cars damaged in the Spring Falls neighborhood in southern Jefferson County.
LMPD is expected to release more about the arrests on Tuesday afternoon. Police said they recovered guns and several vehicles.
One Spring Falls resident spoke to WAVE 3 News on Jan. 22. His security cameras captured cars speeding down his street and taking out several mail boxes.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.