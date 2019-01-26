Local rescue saves 11 dogs from KY hoarding situation

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (FOX19) - Joseph’s Legacy Animal Rescue recently made a trip down to Bullitt County, Ky. to rescue 11 dogs that were part of a hoarding situation.
“It’s an elderly gentleman who became a little incapacitated and unable to care for the dogs,” Cinda Lee said.
Lee volunteers for Joseph’s Legacy and helped bring the animals back to Middletown after the 300 mile round trip to save them from their previous home.
“They’re a little nervous right now, which is to be expected,” Lee said. “They were in separate kennels so it’s going to take a lot of work on our fosters part. We’re all a team, a big team.”
On Friday, the dogs were brought to Lee’s home for some minor medical treatment, nail trimmings, baths and a solid meal but it’s not every day that Joseph’s Legacy hits the highway for a rescue like this one.
“We try to keep it local because there are so many animals that are local that need help. We try not to branch out too far,” Lee said. “There are certain situations where you just can’t help it.”
The dogs still have a long way to go before they are ready for adoption and all 11 will need to see a vet. Anyone wishing to help with the dogs medical expenses can do so by the following methods:
- Mail: PO Box 3 Middletown OH 45042
- PayPal
- Credit Card
