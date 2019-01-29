Louisville Metro prepares for the extreme cold

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro is preparing for the extreme cold about to hit WAVE country.
According to John Gordon with the National Weather Service, WAVE Country hasn’t seen this kind of cold in 24 years.
“This is the coldest temperatures since ’94,” Gordon said.
Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, WAVE Country is going to be dealing with major wind. Between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., wind chills will reach -20° in Louisville. In Indiana, it’s going to be much colder.
Following the wind, Wednesday will reach a high of 14° and then temperatures will drop to around 3° Wednesday evening.
“My best advice, is drip some faucets,” Gordon said. “I don’t care if you’re insulated or not. I’m dripping everything the next three nights."
Keeping yourself safe
Along with preparing the city for the extreme cold, Louisville Metro EMS wants to keep you safe, even if that means providing tips that may seem like common sense.
“There are some common sense precautions that we can take and then some things that maybe aren’t so common sense,” said Lt. Col. Jesse Yarbrough with Louisville Metro EMS. “So maybe common sense wise, bundle up, wear layers, for hand wear, mittens are preferred over gloves. They help keep your hands warmer, hats, coats, like I said dress in layers.”
It’s also important to be aware of what you eat and drink on extremely cold days.
“Try to stay away from caffeine if you’re going to be outside,” Lt. Col. Yarbrough said. “It can actually constrict your blood vessels and make you colder. Alcohol, likewise. It’s good to stay away from that, especially if you’re going to be outside. It reduces shivering and shivering, to a certain degree, helps our bodies stay warm.”
If for any reason you’re required to be outside, it’s important to know the signs and symptoms of frostbite, and know when to go inside to a warm space.
“Pay attention to your skin. It’ll start to look red. You’ll start to loose feeling. If that happens, it’s time to go inside. You don’t want to stand too close to a space heater or fireplace or anything because you can develop burns before your skin gets that sensation back and you can burn yourself and not even realize it.”
Keeping your home safe
The Louisville Fire Department is also gearing up and proving tips to keep your home safe.
“Home heating is the second leading cause of house fires next to cooking,” Louisville Fire Department’s Major Bobby Cooper said. “We always encourage people to look, listen and learn. Look for areas where those fires could start. Listen for those smoke detectors. If you hear those smoke detectors going off, learn two ways out of every room and structure that you’re living in.”
Space heaters and alternative heat sources are discouraged.
“If you do, whether its a fireplace or furnace as well, keep anything that would burn three feet away from them. Plug directly into wall outlets, don’t use power strips and as far as your furnace goes, if we do receive a substantial amount of snow anytime throughout the winter, make sure your vents are clear so you’re not getting a built up of carbon monoxide.”
Along with carbon monoxide poisoning, here are some precautions to consider:
- Do not use an oven or burner to heat your home.
- If you loose power, and you’re using a portable generator, be sure to keep them in a well ventilated area and as far away from your home or structure as possible.
- Never start or warm a car in a garage.
