Newcomer Academy students visit Louisville Collegiate School

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As part of Collegiate’s 5th Annual International Week, students from Newcomer Academy visited classes in the Upper School on Tuesday.
The ESL Newcomer Academy is a Louisville school that allows 6th-10th grade English Language Learners to receive English language instruction for one to two years, before being placed in a JCPS school.
Newcomer students visited elementary, middle and high school classrooms while getting to know the Collegiate students Tuesday morning.
“The main idea is to know that we can be friends,” said Diego Ojeda with Louisville Collegiate School. “No matter your upbringing, no matter where you come from, no matter where you live or your lifestyle, you can become friends.”
The visiting group represented 14 different countries including Honduras, Nicaragua, Algeria, Mexico, Guatemala, Senegal, Nepal, Burundi, Laos, Vietnam, Tanzania, El Salvador, Puerto Rico and Cuba.
