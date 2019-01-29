SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

Factors involving tonight... front moves in just before midnight. Period of snow showers with this arrival. Most of it will blow around but the ground is cold so there risk for light accumulations will be there. The bitter cold kicks in and actually maximizes just after sunrise. The wind speeds will determine the wind chill factor with values of -10° to -20° still showing up. Some areas north even colder than that. If skies clear behind the snow showers/flurries in time, the clearing sky and max point of the cold could line up to push Louisville down to perhaps 0 to 3° above. If clouds can hold, closer to 4 to 8° above would take place. I know, what’s the difference really?!?? Just stating for specifics :)